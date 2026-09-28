State begins bid process for long-awaited Sagamore Bridge replacement

BOURNE, Mass. — The state is now accepting bids for construction of the new Sagamore Bridge, a project expected to cost more than $1.5 billion.

Funding is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by former President Joe Biden.

“Every time you go over that bridge, we all know it’s too narrow. And you hear people say it’s never going to happen. Well, it’s happening,” said State Rep. Steven Xiarhos.

Construction is expected to begin late next year and be completed by 2037. The state also plans to replace the Bourne Bridge, but funding for that project has not yet been secured.

To make way for the new Sagamore Bridge, state transportation officials have taken control of several homes in Bourne’s Round Hill neighborhood.

Property deeds were transferred to the state in January, and homeowners were given 120 days to move out. Those who remained were allowed to stay under rental agreements with the state.

Some of the vacant homes have since been boarded up after officials said teenagers broke in and used the properties to host parties.

For more information on the replacement of Cape Cod bridges, you can visit the state’s website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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