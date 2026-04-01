Staff shortage on Good Friday forces closure of Medford schools

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford Public Schools will be closed this upcoming Friday due to a district-wide staff shortage. The closure affects all students and follows a determination that schools could not operate safely.

The shortage is due to several factors, such as staff members taking time off for Good Friday. Medford Superintendent Suzanne B. Galusi informed families that the number of available employees was insufficient to staff classrooms.

According to Galusi, it would not be safe for teachers to hold class during the shortage.

“We recognize that unexpectedly canceling school creates real challenges for students and families. In the coming weeks, the district will be further reviewing our current policies and procedures relating to the school calendar and the use of religious holidays to ensure we can best support our students and Medford community,” Galusi said.

The school day will be made up later this year.

The end of the school year for Medford students and families will now look like this:

Monday, June 22 - Full Day of School

Tuesday, June 23 - Full Day of School

Wednesday, June 24 - Early Release Day

Thursday, June 25 - Early Release Day

Friday, June 26 - Roberts Elementary School Only Early Release Day (Norovirus Make-Up Day)

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