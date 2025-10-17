Staff member at Massachusetts school dies after being kicked by student, DA says

SWANSEA, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a staffer at a Massachusetts school collapsed and died during a physical altercation with a teenage student, authorities announced Thursday.

The deadly altercation happened at Meadowridge Academy, a residential therapeutic school for youth and young adults at 664 Stevens Street in Swansea, shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Staffers were attempting to restrain a 14-year-old girl who was trying to leave her dormitory without permission when Amy Morrell, a 53-year-old staff member, was kicked in the chest, the DA’s office said.

Morrell, of Riverside, Rhode Island, collapsed after being struck and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

A family friend on Friday shared a photo of Morrell with Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes.

The student, whose name hasn’t been released due to her age, was arraigned Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the Meadowridge Academy called Morrell’s death a “tragic loss” for the school community.

“The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell,” a school spokesperson told Boston 25. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Swansea police with the investigation.

