Winthrop man accused of killing his wife to be arraigned on manslaughter charge

WINTHROP, Mass. — A Winthrop man accused of killing his wife is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Sean Brewer, 58, is slated to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on a charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife, 47-year-old Jacklyn Berry, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to multiple calls reporting a disturbance at 26 Beacon Street in Winthrop just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday found Berry suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, the Winthrop Police Department said.

Winthrop murder investigation

Berry was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Following an on-scene investigation, police say Brewer was taken into custody.

According to police, initial reports indicated a verbal argument was taking place before the shooting.

‘World is a little less bright:’ Man charged in the shooting death of his wife in Winthrop

In a statement, Berry’s family remembered her as a loving and devoted person.

“Jackie was sweet, loyal, loving, and kind. She was a nurturer. She was a proud sister, daughter, and auntie, niece, friend, and cousin to so many,” the family said. “Words cannot express the devastating impact of this loss on all of us.”

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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