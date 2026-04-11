Stabbings on New York subway leaves 3 hurt as officers shoot knife-wielding man

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Three people were found stabbed at a major New York subway station Saturday morning, police said, while a man armed with a knife on a station platform was shot by officers.

The New York Police Department said officers responding to a 9:40 a.m. emergency call of an assault at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station encountered the man. The man was shot as officers discharged firearms, police said, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or struck him. He was in critical condition at a hospital, a department official said.

The three stabbing victims — an 84-year-old male, 65-year-old male and 70-year-old female — were all in stable condition at the hospital, the department said. Two officers also were being evaluated at a hospital.

Police were still investigating Saturday whether the stabbing started on a subway platform or on a train.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on social media that she was “grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect. We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation unfolds.”

I’ve been briefed on the horrific incident at Grand Central this morning.



Two innocent people were attacked in a senseless act of violence. I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect.



We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation… https://t.co/fwS4IzVBHN — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 11, 2026

The police department, posting on X, urged travelers to avoid Grand Central Station on Saturday morning due to a police investigation and to expect delays and heavy traffic. Some subway trains also were not stopping at the station, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

Due to a police investigation, please avoid the vicinity of Grand Central Station. Expect delays and heavy traffic in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/bwGYqem1IL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 11, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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