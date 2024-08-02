Stabbing victim seriously injured near BU Bridge, police searching for suspect

BOSTON — Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that left one person seriously injured near the Boston University bridge Thursday.

Both local and state police responded to the stabbing near the bridge shortly before noon.

The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for their serious injuries, state police say.

Boston Police say they stopped a man who was fleeing to the Cambridge side of the Charles River and transported him to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. It was eventually determined the man was not a suspect in the stabbing but he remained in State Police custody because of several outstanding warrants.

State Police continue to search for the stabbing suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group