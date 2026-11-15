Sprinkler stops fire in Duxbury High School classroom

DUXBURY, Mass. — A sprinkler system helped contain a small fire inside a classroom at Duxbury High School on Saturday evening.

According to the Duxbury Fire Department, firefighters responded to the high school after an automatic fire alarm was activated.

When crews arrived, they found multiple alarms had been triggered, including water flow alarms.

While investigating, firefighters discovered smoke in one of the school’s wings. Crews entered a classroom and found a small fire.

Fire officials said the sprinkler system kept the fire contained, allowing firefighters to extinguish the remaining flames and check for any extension into the building.

Firefighters remained on scene late into the evening to ventilate the building and clear out the remaining smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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