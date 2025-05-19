Spring nor’easter on the way? Here’s what to expect in Mass. later this week

DEDHAM, Mass. — A developing spring nor’easter is expected to sweep into Massachusetts later this week, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The windswept rainstorm is expected to peak on Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

“You can see some rain does last into Friday morning based on the current track,” Spear said in her forecast. “I think a Thursday Weather Alert seems very appropriate.”

The region will start to see improvements in the forecast on Friday and into Saturday, with Sunday drying out.

There is a risk of wind damage and power outages, as with any strong storm.

Spear cautioned that the storm track could speed up or slow down since it’s still days away.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

