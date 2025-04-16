Spring is here, and so is the pollen: What to look towards the upcoming warm months

Spring is actually arriving! It was a rather cold winter, and April had started with a chill. Nothing stops the seasons changing, though our trees and flowers know it.

You’re seeing the buds popping now on the trees. Magnolias are blooming. Daffodils are coming out of the ground.

It can’t be long before you’ll be doing the first mowing of the season... perhaps you already have!

All that beauty comes with a downside for many. Pollen is in the air, and allergy sufferers are feeling it!

It seems every year we are told it’ll be the “worst ever” for pollen. There is some basis in science for an increase in pollen. A warming climate allows for a longer growing season.

This year, we are 1 to 2 weeks ahead of schedule for leaves popping. In addition, more CO2 in the air is conducive to more growth. You’ll remember from high school science that plants thrive on CO2, giving us oxygen in return. More CO2 means more plant growth.

So, enjoy the colors and make sure you are up to date on your allergy medications. It is a good six months before a killing frost.

