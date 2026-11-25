For more than three decades, the New England Patriots have helped make sure local families can put a Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

The team continued that tradition in Roxbury, partnering with Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries to hand-deliver baskets packed with Thanksgiving fixings, including a turkey.

For Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, the event is about more than providing a meal. It’s about giving families a chance to spend time together during the holiday.

“You know, I grew up being around family, being around close ones, and to be able to give them food, some things where maybe they can gather around a table, share stories, spend time together is always special,” Henry said.

The Thanksgiving tradition is now in its 33rd year and is one the New England Patriots Foundation says it plans to continue.

“As long as somebody named Kraft is running the Patriots, we will continue to do it,” Jonathan Kraft said.

This year, 200 baskets were packed with care and given to people who have turned to Goodwill’s job training and youth programs as they work to build better lives for themselves and their families.

For mother Dahay Lopez, the basket will help make the holiday a little easier.

“It helps out a lot with that basket and makes people feel like they can bring something to the table,” Lopez said.

Many of the people receiving the baskets have faced significant financial challenges, and with the cost of putting together a holiday meal, Goodwill President and CEO Joanne Hilferty said the extra help can make a real difference.

“Just think, you just got a job, you make $20 an hour, you have three kids, how can you do that? This is a way,” Hilferty said.

For recipients like Leah Spence, the event also serves as a reminder of the impact a simple act of kindness can have.

“When you’re spreading love, you’re making a difference,” Spence said.

That message isn’t lost on the Patriots players who keep returning for the event year after year.

Patriots’ safety Kevin Byard III brought his own children along this year, hoping to make giving back part of their family’s Thanksgiving tradition.

“Obviously, I brought my children here as well. I want them to be able to start this tradition of obviously Thanksgiving, and we’re so blessed. I mean, God has extended so much to us, but at this time of the year you want to be able to give back too as well, so this is what the holidays are about,” Byard said.

For the players and families taking part, the annual event has become more than a Thanksgiving giveaway. It’s a way to kick off the holiday season by making sure more families have something to gather around and celebrate.

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