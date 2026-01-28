Sports world reacts to Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub

The sports world learned Tuesday that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not get into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Athletes and analysts took to social media to express shock, disbelief and occasionally, anger, that one of the sport’s all-time winningest coaches would be forced to wait a year.

“Dumbest (expletive) we will see all 2026!!!” said Belichick’s former safety Devin McCourty.

“OUTRAGEOUS!” opined former Patriots running back James White.

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman kept it simple:

“I can’t be reading this right. This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame. There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer,” said former Houston Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt.

The outrage even crossed sports:

“Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible," wrote three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.

“If BILL BELICHICK isn’t a first ballot HOFer who is!?” asked an incredulous Darius Butler.

“I need someone to explain to me what a first ballot hall of fame coach looks like if it’s not Bill!” said Super Bowl LIII champion Jason McCourty.

“That’s insane and absolutely ridiculous. He is the greatest to ever do it! First Ballot is for the best in our game, both players and coaches. Bill clearly is deserving of that honor,” said former Patriots QB Matt Cassel.

“Bill Belichick not being a first ballot Hall of Famer means that no coach should ever be. It means that the voters have decided there isn’t a coaching résumé that warrants First Ballot consideration!” wrote former safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson took a direct shot at voters:

ESPN also reports through sources that committee member Bill Polian, former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, told some voters that Belichick should be forced to “wait a year” as punishment for the “Spygate” scandal.

“Whatever one thinks personally of Bill Belichick, deciding that he doesn’t belong in Canton on the first ballot does a disservice to the Hall of Fame and the game whose history the selectors are entrusted with. Incredible,” the radio voice of the Patriots, Bob Socci added.

Even former Patriots who didn’tleave Foxboro on the best of terms, like runningback Jonas Gray, expressed disbelief.

I didn’t always see eye to eye with Coach Belichick based on how things went for me — but him NOT making the Hall of Fame on the first ballot is insane.



Deflategate was a manufactured controversy.



With a head coaching record of 333-178, including playoffs, Belichick ranks second only to Don Shula on the NFL’s all-time wins list. His postseason record of 31 victories is unmatched.

In his 24 seasons as Patriots head coach, Belichick delivered six Super Bowl championships, nine AFC titles, and 17 division crowns in an unparalleled two-decade run of success.

