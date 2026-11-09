Driver airlifted after propane truck crash causes part of Route 190 to close

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — A driver has been airlifted to a local hospital on Sunday night after a propane truck crashed, causing parts of Route 190 North to shut down.

According to State Police, around 8:30 PM, troopers responded to the 6.8-mile marker to reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a propane truck.

State police say that local first responders are also responding to the scene. State police also added that the hazmat team has been called to the scene after reports of a possible propane leak.

All traffic is being diverted off of exit 4 northbound and exit 9 southbound, and the ramps at exit 6 are closed.

There was no word yet on the status of the driver airlifted or how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group