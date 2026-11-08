Nancy Pelosi to receive Edward M. Kennedy Lifetime Achievement Award in Boston

BOSTON — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to receive the Edward M. Kennedy Lifetime Achievement Award Sunday evening in Boston.

The award honors “leadership and service to the nation that inspires civil discourse and bipartisan solutions.” Pelosi is the second recipient of the award, following former President Joe Biden, who received the inaugural honor in 2025.

Pelosi served as the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives. She made history in 2007 as the first woman elected speaker. In 2019, she became the first person in six decades to regain the speakership. She continues to represent San Francisco in Congress, where she has served for 39 years.

Pelosi received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, and was also inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

“Speaker Pelosi is an inspiration for anyone who seeks to make their community, country and planet a little better. Like her dear friend Senator Kennedy, she has created a legacy of leadership that mirrors his own commitment to civic service and our country,” said Edward M. Kennedy Institute board co-chair, The Honorable Joseph P. Kennedy III.

“We are honored to recognize the Speaker Emerita as the Institute celebrates and highlights the impact of public service and legislation, as well as creating purposeful change in our communities.”

The ceremony is set to begin Sunday evening at the Kennedy Institute, with a reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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