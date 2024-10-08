Spirit Halloween transforming some locations for Christmas season, including Mass. store

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A retail chain known for ushering in the spooky season is now embracing Yuletide cheer.

‘Spirit Halloween’ is opening 10 ‘Spirit Christmas’ stores later this fall, including one in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The company says the stores will be filled with Christmas-themed decorations, inflatables and gifts.

Visitors will be able to get their picture taken with Santa and wander a life-sized gingerbread village.

“Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween,” a spokesperson told CNN.

Spirit Halloween opened a record 1,525 stores in the United States and Canada this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

