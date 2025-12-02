First winter storm of season: See which Mass. towns will see snow and how much to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — The state’s first winter storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow to some regions, while others will see only rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, and Northwest Middlesex counties.

Winter Storm Watches are also in effect for Central Middlesex County, Western Essex, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties.

“Most of your accumulation is going to be north and west of I-95 and Route 128, and especially north and west of I-495,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her morning forecast.

There is a chance Boston could see a light coating of snow, but Spear noted that it likely wouldn’t arrive until the tail end of the storm.

Heavy rain at the coast and heavy snow inland... Check out the latest details here & be patient on the roads this afternoon/evening. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/GlnO6iaugh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 2, 2025

“North and west of Worcester—Leominster, Nashua—will get 3 to 6 inches, with higher totals possible in elevated areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, the South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands are likely to experience plain rain due to warmer temperatures.

Travel delays are not expected during the early morning commute, but road conditions are predicted to deteriorate starting midmorning and continuing through the Tuesday evening commute.

Spear added that dropping temperatures overnight could lead to slippery roads.

A second round of snow and rain is possible this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

