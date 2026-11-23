BOSTON — The SoWa Christmas Market is back in Boston’s South End for its 11th season, bringing holiday shopping, food, drinks, and entertainment to the SoWa Power Station.

The market runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 27 at 550 Harrison Ave.

Billed as New England’s largest indoor European-inspired Christmas market, the event has welcomed more than 1 million visitors. This year’s market will feature Boston’s largest indoor Christmas tree and more than 125 vendors selling handmade art, holiday gifts, specialty foods and more.

Returning food vendors include Torre di Gamberaia, Mount Cabot Maple, Berry Sweets and Pieson’s Pizza. New vendors include Craic Sauce, Chicken & Rice Guys, Lucy & Jane Matcha and Mexibites.

Shoppers can also find gifts, accessories and home goods from vendors including Charged Glassworks, Porcelain & Stone, Wash Naturals, Liquor Wicks, Ledgeway Farm, For Keeps, and Lans Toys Co.

Holiday drinks will include specialty hot chocolate from Loon Chocolate, with flavors such as S’mores, Santa’s Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Snowstorm and Elfed Up! Guests can also add spirits.

The market will feature live entertainment every day it is open. Other activities include photos with Santa on Tuesdays and Sundays, vendor workshops Tuesdays through Thursdays, Country Nights on Thursdays, Grinch appearances on Saturdays, and holiday gift wrapping on weeknights and Sundays.

Special events include a Puppy Kissing Booth with Last Hope K9 on Nov. 20 and Ugly Sweater Night on Dec. 17. Seven Hills Farmstead will also host make-your-own-pasta experiences on Nov. 27, Dec. 2, Dec. 10 and Dec. 22.

November hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 4-8 p.m.

Friday: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

December hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 4-9 p.m.

Friday: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will be closed Mondays, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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