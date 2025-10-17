South Shore woman facing cruelty charges after 116 neglected farm animals seized from her home

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A South Shore woman is facing cruelty charges after more than 100 neglected farm animals were removed from her property in late September, authorities announced Friday.

Jenifer Rogers, 42, of Plympton, is charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty stemming from a search of her property on Lake Street on Monday, Sept. 22, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Members of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and local law enforcement responded to Rogers’ home after receiving reports that suggested several poultry, fowl, and other farm animals had been continually neglected, and some were deceased and left on the property.

“The MSPCA had received prior reports of potential neglect at the Lake Street home, but was unable to access the property due to a lack of cooperation from Rogers, who was residing there,” Cruz’s office said in a news release. “The homeowner informed MSPCA personnel that several animals had died in the past few months due to neglect and that Rogers chose not to care for the animals.”

An inspection of Rogers’ property revealed several animals living in inadequate shelters with a lack of food or water, dead livestock in the immediate vicinity of live animals, and various bones and skulls from what appeared to be the remains of goats littering the ground, according to Cruz’s office.

A day later, 116 animals were removed from the Lake Street property and transported to MSPCA Cape Cod and Methuen shelters after Rogers was allowed to surrender any animals she could not care for.

“Examinations of the animals following their removal from Rogers’ residence,” Cruz’s office said.

Rogers will be called to court to face the charges on November 3.

