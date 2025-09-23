115 animals removed from Plympton home after animal cruelty investigation

PLYMPTON, Mass. — Over 100 animals were removed from a home linked to an animal cruelty investigation on the South Shore home on Tuesday.

The Plympton Police Department and the MSPCA executed the search warrant at a home on Lake Street in Plympton.

A total of 115 animals were removed from the home, according to Plympton police.

Among the animals removed were cats, dogs, fowl (chickens, ducks, guineahens, turkeys, and quail), rabbits, ferrets, and goats, according to Plympton police.

The MSPCA told Boston 25 that more information will be made available at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

