South Shore town seeks public’s help after 2 dogs found dead

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A town on the South Shore of Massachusetts is turning to the public for help after two dogs were recently found dead, authorities announced Wednesday.

Weymouth Animal Control Officer Darren King is trying to identify a dog found dead along the shoreline of Whitman’s Pond near the gazebo on Middle Street on Sunday, and a second dog found dead along the shoreline in the Lakeshore Road neighborhood on Monday, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

Police described the first animal as a “small, white Terrier-type dog.” They say the dog had no identifying tags, collar, or microchip — only a Seresto flea-and-tick collar.

“There are no known signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances,” police said of the first dog. “We simply hope to locate the owner and provide them with closure.”

Police described the second animal as a “medium-sized, black and white Pitbull mix.” They say the dog was wrapped in a plastic bag and had no identifying collar, tags, or microchip.

“The circumstances surrounding this dog’s recovery are considered suspicious, and we are actively seeking information from the public,” police said.

Anyone with information on the dogs is urged to contact King at 781-660-3708 or dking@weymouth.ma.us.

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