South Shore drug ring leader who ‘terrorized communities’ sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison

QUINCY, Mass. — The leader of a South Shore drug trafficking ring will serve more than three decades in prison following a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

34-year-old Aderito Patrick Amado of both Brockton and Quincy was ordered by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 32 years in prison with 10 years supervised release.

Amado was convicted on a slew of drug trafficking charges by a federal jury in June 2024. Amado was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl, cocaine, along with drug distribution material.

“Mr. Amado was the leader of an organization that pumped multiple kilograms of dangerous and deadly drugs into our communities, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogue,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. He will now have more than three decades in prison to contemplate his critical role in driving fentanyl addiction and contributing to overdose deaths through his wholesale and street-level distribution all in pursuit of the almighty buck.”

Until at least January 2021, Amado helped lead a conspiracy to distribute drugs in and around the Quincy and Weymouth areas. Investigators determined the criminal conspiracy operated primarily out of a stash house in Weymouth, with additional drug paraphernalia located inside Amado’s Quincy and in his car.

Leader of South Shore Drug Trafficking Ring Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison (U.S. District Attorney's Office)

In January 2021, police searched his Quincy residence and found over 40 grams of fentanyl, more than $270,000 in cash, a loaded Glock, and ammunition. The Weymouth stash house was found to have large-scale drug-making paraphernalia, more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, fentanyl analogue, and cocaine as well as three firearms and ammunition.

Amado’s fingerprints were recovered on the ammunition trays as well as one of the bags of cutting agents used to package cocaine.

Information from a GPS ankle monitor placed Amado at both his residence and the stash location nearly every day over a two-month period while on probation for a state drug conviction.

“Taking this individual off the streets undoubtedly saved lives in our community,” said Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy.

Leader of South Shore Drug Trafficking Ring Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison (U.S. District Attorney's Office)

“This case demonstrates that people like Aderito Patrick Amado, who terrorize communities with their guns, drugs, and manipulation of others, will pay a heavy price,” Levy said.

As a result of our Metro Boston Gang Task Force investigation, Aderito Patrick Amado, the leader of a South Shore drug trafficking ring that distributed kilo quantities of fentanyl, fentanyl analogue & cocaine, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. https://t.co/3oqpgO3N6f pic.twitter.com/l2EgZINLRI — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 17, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group