South Coast Rail set to start running service on Monday

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The South Coast Rail is up and ready to start welcoming commuters on Monday.

For the first time, passengers will be able to take a train from Fall River to Boston. This will be the first time the region has had passenger rail service in 65 years.

“We are so excited to be less than a month away from the launch of South Coast Rail service. This will make it easier for South Coast residents and visitors to move around the state, reduce congestion, support local businesses, and spur new housing and economic development,” said Governor Maura Healey.

To celebrate the launch, the MBTA will be offering free weekend travel and free parking throughout March and April on the Fall River/New Bedford Line.

Six new MBTA stations are part of the project:

Middleborough (52 West Grove Street) replaces the current Lakeville/Middleborough station

East Taunton (1141 County Street)

Freetown (153 South Main Street)

Fall River Depot (825 Davol Street)

Church Street Station (387 Church Street, New Bedford)

New Bedford (536 Acushnet Avenue)

Governor Healey, MBTA President Phillip Eng, and other officials will be rising the trains on Monday morning.

For more information and schedules, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

