South Boston man to be sentenced in fatal 2023 Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A South Boston man is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for his role in a fatal 2023 shooting in Dorchester.

Patrick Harland, 32, was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, witness intimidation, accessory before the fact, and possession of a firearm.

Boston police said they responded to Geneva Avenue on Dec. 30, 2023, for a report of a person shot.

According to police, earlier in the night, Harland and his then-girlfriend got into a verbal altercation with the victim, 41-year-old Curtis Effee.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Shortly before 1 a.m. Harland sent a message to his girlfriend’s nephew, Dasahn Crowder, prompting Crowder to visit his home.

Harland told the other residents that Crowder was coming to the home with a gun.

A few minutes later, Crowder arrived at the home with another man, identified as Tyreese Robinson.

Officers said Crowder, Robinson, Harland, Effee, and others then started fighting.

During the fight, Harland brandished a knife and pointed it at Effee.

Crowder then took out a firearm and shot in Effee’s direction.

Robinson then took out a firearm and shot in the same direction.

Police said Effee was hit and later died from his wounds on the scene.

Crowder and Robinson fled from the house and were arrested together the following day.

Harland fled on foot and was arrested in March 2024.

After the homicide, Harland’s girlfriend ended their relationship.

Police said Harland sent her several messages threatening her, her children, and her mother. He also posted a fake missing-person bulletin.

Crowder and Robinson pled guilty on June 23 to manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and six counts of armed assault with intent to murder. Both were sentenced to up to 30 years in state prison.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group