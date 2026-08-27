One person died after three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A Warwick, Rhode Island man has died after Wednesday night’s crash on I-95 in Westwood, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The crash occurred around 9:30 PM last night, when State Police responded to I-95 Southbound near Exit 28 for reports of a three-vehicle crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The victim of the motorcycle, 71-year-old Harris Shippee, collided with a Jeep Wrangler. He was rushed to a Boston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger aboard Shippee’s motorcycle, a 70-year-old woman, was also taken to a Boston Hospital with serious injuries.

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The third vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, was also involved, but there was no word on whether any injuries were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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