Police investigating deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 417 Geneva Ave around 12:52 a.m. for a report of a person shot found an adult male victim who sustained several gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

