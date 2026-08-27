Former Fitchburg fire chief sues city, mayor after being placed on leave

The former Fitchburg fire chief is suing the city and mayor for retaliation after being placed on leave in March.

According to court documents, Dante Suarez alleges he was placed on leave because he spoke out about the city’s mayor.

Suarez claimed Mayor Sam Aqualia left the city without a functioning emergency notification system and undermined the advancement of non-white employees.

In March, Squailia confirmed that Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Suarez was “on leave pending review,” and that the department would do an external review.

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Suarez was introduced as Fitchburg’s provisional fire chief in 2021.

Boston 25 has reached out to the city for a statement on the lawsuit.

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