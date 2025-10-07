South Boston exhibition honors Nova Music Festival Attack victims

BOSTON — A new exhibition in South Boston commemorates the Nova Music Festival Hamas terror attack, marking its anniversary with a tribute to those affected.

The exhibition, located in the former FW Webb building, features items from the festival such as charred vehicles and bullet-ridden bathroom stalls, illustrating the impact of the attack.

It aims to celebrate the resilient spirit of the Nova community in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Tribe of Nova Foundation, established after the attack, provides support to survivors and their families, offering social integration, mental and occupational therapies, and financial aid.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists attacked the Nova Music Festival in Israel, killing 411 people and taking 43 concertgoers hostage.

Survivors of the attack will share their stories every two hours starting at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, providing personal insights into their experiences.

A group walk-through of the exhibition is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion where members of the Nova delegation will share their personal stories.

The exhibition will be open to the public until October 21st, allowing visitors to engage with the history and impact of the event.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group