The Sound of Boston: Berklee students mix host city theme music for 2026 FIFA World Cup

BOSTON — When the FIFA World Cup arrives in Boston next year, soccer fans from around the globe will get to hear the sounds of the city, thanks to a pair of Berklee College of Music students.

FIFA Sound wanted each of the 16 host cities to customize the official World Cup 26 theme to have their own local flavor.

“When we learned that we would be creating a unique Boston-infused sound for the FIFA World Cup 26™, we knew that we wanted to work with the talented students and faculty at Berklee College of Music,” said Julie Duffy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, FIFA World Cup 26™ Boston. “As a world-class institute of contemporary music and the performing arts, Berklee is the perfect collaborator for this inspirational project.”

The music is called the ‘Sonic ID’. It will be played at the stadium before games, at fan experiences, and on broadcasts on Boston 25. Berklee hosted a competition for students to create Boston’s spin, and have their work heard by millions of soccer fans.

“This is truly a unique and incredible opportunity… so exciting for our students… who will have the honor of representing Boston through sound and music,” said Rodney Alejandro, Berklee Dean in the Professional Writing and Music Technology Division.

Boston 25 News was at Berklee, when student composers Ben Zakharenko (Electronic Production and Design/Songwriting, class of ‘25) and Dayvin (Electronic Production and Design/Games and Interactive Media Scoring, class of ‘25) learned they were the winning team.

The seniors are roommates and decided to join forces for the project rather than compete. Neither is from Boston or Massachusetts originally, so they say they spent lots of long nights, finding the perfect sound.

“The biggest thing we want to do is to make sure that we actually captured it. We just did our best to do some research and talk to as many Boston natives as we know,” said Zakharenko. “They recommended some certain influences, like New Kids on the Block and New Addition. We wanted to sort of involve a lot of that sort of like rock and Irish heritage of elements as well in the remix.”

“Just like putting our love for the city into this work and trying to showcase that as well,” added Dayvin.

Those present for the announcement said the duo knocked it out of the park.

“This music encapsulates what Boston is today,” said Massachusetts native Charlie Davies, a former member of the New England Revolution, U.S. Men’s National team and FIFA legend.

“I think when Bostonians hear this, they’re going to be really proud,” said Grammy award winning artist Tommy Torres, a Berklee alumni.

Fans will be able to stream, download and enjoy city-specific Sonic IDs on music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and watch each city’s Sonic ID visualizer on FIFA’s YouTube channel. Fans can follow the release of each Sonic ID at fifaworldcup.com.

Ben and Dayvin tell Boston 25, they can’t wait to hear their remix at a World Cup game for the first time.

“It’s going to be completely insane,” said Dayvin.

“Such a surreal, like, larger than life opportunity that it’s hard to sort of, like, quantify,” said Zakharenko. “I feel like I’m in a dream right now.”

