Boston police seek help finding missing man from England

Boston police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man from England.

Police say 70-year-old Martin Hatton was last seen leaving the Langham Hotel at 250 Franklin Street on Thursday.

Officers say Hatton was tracked in the Downtown Crossing area around approximately 12:27 PM, but he is still missing.

Hatton suffers from cognitive issues and may be in the area of FIFA FanFest at City Hall Plaza.

Hatton is described as a white male, average height, average build, with short white hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater, maroon shorts, and black sneakers, according to police.

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