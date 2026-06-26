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Boston police seek help finding missing man from England

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police seek help finding missing man from England (Boston police)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man from England.

Police say 70-year-old Martin Hatton was last seen leaving the Langham Hotel at 250 Franklin Street on Thursday.

Officers say Hatton was tracked in the Downtown Crossing area around approximately 12:27 PM, but he is still missing.

Hatton suffers from cognitive issues and may be in the area of FIFA FanFest at City Hall Plaza.

Hatton is described as a white male, average height, average build, with short white hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater, maroon shorts, and black sneakers, according to police.

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