Haverhill police captain dies after lengthy battle with cancer

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Haverhill Police Department is mourning the death of one of its police captains after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Andrea Fogarty served the department and the citizens of Haverhill for more than 27 years.

During her nearly three decades of service, Fogarty worked in multiple assignments, including Community Policing, multiple NEMLEC units, and the department’s Detective Division, where she spent the majority of her career.

The department remembered Fogarty for her professionalism, leadership, and commitment to her colleagues and the Haverhill community.

Police said Fogarty remained positive and resilient throughout her illness and deeply appreciated the support she received.

“Her impact on this police department is lasting, and her absence will be deeply felt,” the department said.

The Haverhill Police Department extended its condolences to Fogarty’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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