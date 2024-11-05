Somerville teen arrested in connection with shooting outside Medford pizza shop

A teen from Somerville is facing charges in connection with a shooting outside a Medford pizza shop earlier this month, police announced Tuesday.

Medford police responded to a report of eight shots fired outside Pizza Days around 1:00 a.m. on November 1. No one was injured.

An 16-year-old from Somerville was arrested Tuesday and will face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm with ammunition, possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and attempted assault by discharge of a firearm.

Police say a second suspect, Sinai Stephens, 18 of Cambridge is still at large.

“Anyone with information related to this incident, including home surveillance or dashcam video, is strongly encouraged to contact the Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767,” Medford police wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

