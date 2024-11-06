Somerville Police Department warns those who ordered iPhone’s to watch out for thieves

Somerville, Mass. — Somerville Police Department warns residents of the town that iPhone thieves have emerged all around the region, stealing people’s packages.

In a tweet, Somerville P.D. informed residents what they should do if they order iPhones, stating “Residents who order iPhones are advised to request that their package require a signature (and plan to have someone home to receive the package) or to ship it to a secure location such as a store for later pickup.”

Thieves stealing iPhones have been a recent reoccurring issue throughout the state. Somerville P.D. states that thieves may trail delivery trucks by car or moped and wait for the delivery to snatch the package.

Somerville P.D. urges people to report any suspicious vehicle or activity to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

