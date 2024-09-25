Somerville Mayor details measures to reinstate Central Library to full hours

Sommerville — SOMERVILLE, Mass --Somerville’s Mayor Katjana Ballantyne outlined the steps the city will take to address concerns at Central Library.

The library cut some afternoon hours during the week after an “ongoing pattern of unsafe behavior.”

Mayor Ballantyne said in a statement that a security firm trained in de-escalation will be brought on and security cameras have been installed.

They are in the process of hiring an on-site social worker.

Ballantyne said of the immediate steps, “While we understand this change has impacted patrons, it is necessary to both break the cycle and to address the root of the problem with a range of interventions.”

During a Public Health meeting on Monday, city staff shared that earlier in the year they extensively worked with police to pilot having a police presence at the library.

“It did not have the deterrent effect that we had hoped it would have and it was the recommendation of our police department to not have a proactive presence but PD to respond to calls for service,” said Neha Singh.

City Councilor-at-Large Kristen Strezo told Boston 25 this has been a workplace safety issue for more than a year.

She said problems at the library have ranged from fights to someone putting fireworks in the book drop.

Strezo said everyone deserves to feel safe at the library, whether it be patrons or library staff.

“A librarian should never have to come home with someone else’s blood on their clothes from a fist fight that happened inside of a library,” said Strezo. She continued, “It shouldn’t have got to this level. I applaud the administration for moving fairly swiftly on this but the doors aren’t open yet so we’re still waiting.”

The Mayor said they are also expanding library programming.

They’re aiming to have the full hours reinstated by the end of next week barring any hold ups.

“We want to thank the community for its understanding and patience as we work to create a safe and welcoming environment for all,” said Ballantyne.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

