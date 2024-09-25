Somerville library resuming to normal hours with new security measures

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Somerville library is resuming its normal hours after employees were concerned about violence after school hours.

Somerville’s Central Library closed its doors at the beginning of the school year during certain hours after librarians said they were overwhelmed by disruptions and even violence from high school students.

According to the Boston Globe, the Central Library will be back to normal operating hours.

Private security will also be on hand to help enforce the library’s policies on behavior. Security cameras in and outside of the library

The mayor said the city is close to hiring a social worker to assist with at-risk adults and children at the city’s three libraries.

Somerville Schools is also working to expand after-school activities with adult supervision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

