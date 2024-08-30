Somerville announces temporary modified hours at Central Library

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The City of Somerville has announced new temporary modified hours at the Central Library.

Beginning Tuesday, September 3rd, the temporarily modified hours will be as follows:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: Closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays: Closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weekend hours will remain unchanged.

“We are temporarily modifying the Central Library hours to better understand the needs of our community, and to work towards enhancing the City’s resources and programming to create spaces that provide local teens a place where they feel safe, welcome, and have the opportunity to engage in programming that feels meaningful and exciting for them,” the city said on their website.

The City of Somerville and Somerville Public Schools are actively working to implement alternative after-school programming for teens.

The East Branch (115 Broadway) and West Branch (40 College Ave) of the Library will remain open for visitors with normal operating hours.

Library patrons with questions about events and pick-up schedules impacted by the temporary schedule change can contact the Somerville Public Library by calling 617-623-5000 or by calling 311.

For more information, please visit the link here.

