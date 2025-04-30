New England’s Unsolved: The hunt for wanted fugitive Luis Soto

BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals are on high alert as they search for one of the state’s Most Wanted Fugitives.

38-year-old Luis Soto is wanted for a deadly shooting at a Brockton Dollar Tree store in 2023.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 Reward in the case.

On January 23, 2023, a gunman, later identified as Luis Soto, fired 16 rounds inside the Dollar Tree store on North Montello Street. Two people were hit, one of them was killed.

Authorities have been searching for Luis Soto ever since.

“He’s extremely dangerous, he’s at the top of our list,” Mass. State Police Detective Lt. John Sullivan told me.

Authorities believe the explosion of violence at the Dollar Tree store was not some random act, but instead, was a deliberate act of revenge.

“This guy wanted payback,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. “He was willing to do anything. It didn’t matter who else he hurt.”

At the time of the shooting, Luis Soto had recently been fired from the Dollar Tree store for allegedly stealing sleeping pills.

Investigators say, at 9 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Soto walked into the store and, with a fist pump, tried to greet the manager who fired him.

The manager refused, and Soto walked out.

Investigators say Soto returned, armed with a gun, at about 1:30 p.m.

He allegedly found the manager in a store aisle and opened fire.

“He pursued him from the aisle he was at,” DA Cruz told me. “This victim knew he was in trouble. He knew he’d been shot at, if not shot already, and attempted to flee. He chased him, and ended up putting numerous multiple, multiple gunshot wounds in him.”

As he chased the manager, police say a shopper was hit.

“He was in there buying candy for his family,” Det. Lt Sullivan said. “He just went to the store. I don’t think he knew he was shot until he got outside.”

The store manager, identified as 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon of East Boston, died at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The second victim, the shopper, survived.

Within hours of the fatal shooting, Luis Soto emerged as the prime suspect.

Days later, his car was found on Route 9 Eastbound in Newton, but from there, the trail has grown cold.

Right now, the Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) is working with U.S. Marshals to locate Luis Soto.

They believe he has ties to his native Puerto Rico and to Florida.

“He’s getting help,” Det. Lt. Sullivan told me. “We don’t know who, but we know he’s getting help. To survive, you need someone to help you. Just the logistics of life: food, water, shelter, money. Someone is helping him.”

Luis Soto’s body is covered in unique tattoos,, which could give him away.

Police never recovered his gun.

Luis Soto is considered Armed and Dangerous.

“He’s a very violent individual, a very dangerous individual. He is somebody who needs to be taken off the streets,” DA Cruz said.

If you think you’ve seen Luis Soto, contact Mass State Police VFAS at 1.800.KAPTURE.,

