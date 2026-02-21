Some Mass. schools announce Monday closures ahead of major nor’easter

WORCESTER, MASS. — Some schools in Massachusetts are already closing ahead of a major nor’easter on Monday.

The blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, and Dukes counties from 4 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday due to the chance of up to two feet of snow and 60 mph wind gusts.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

