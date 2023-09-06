Some Mass. school districts closing, dismissing students early Thursday due to extreme heat

LOWELL, Mass. — Some school districts in Massachusetts have announced plans to close or dismiss students early on Thursday due to extreme heat that’s in the forecast.

Lowell Public Schools announced that there will be no classes on Thursday and Friday, citing concerns over the extremely hot weather.

“The temperatures in many classrooms are expected to be too hot for teachers to teach effectively. This decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of Lowell Public School staff and students. Have a great weekend. Stay cool and hydrated,” the district said in a Facebook post.

In a statement, Framingham Public Schools said, “Due to the excessive heat advisory predicted for tomorrow, we will have an early release and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Thursday...We understand that early dismissals can be hard for working caregivers. While some of our school learning environments are equipped with air conditioning, some are still works in progress.”

Canceled afternoon and evening activities Include:

After-school programs and clubs (including Explorers)

Athletics

Fine & Performing Arts

Late Buses

BLOCKS Extended Day

City school officials shared the following schedule for Thursday:

In addition to an early release on Thursday, Worcester Public Schools already announced that it will be sending students home early by three hours on Friday as well.

“In an abundance of caution and in an effort to keep our children and staff safe due to the extended forecast of hot temperatures, all Worcester Public Schools will dismiss students three (3) hours early on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8. Breakfast and lunch will be served. There will be no half-day preschool on Thursday or Friday,” the district said in a statement.

All high school games have also been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. The district is allowing for practices after 6 p.m. or at 6 a.m. if the temperature is in adherence to MIAA heat guidelines.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Central Middlesex County, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, and Western Norfolk counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the NWS warned in a statement. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

Heat index values of up to 100 degrees are possible in the areas that are under the advisory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

