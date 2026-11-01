One person dead after fire in Braintree home

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A woman has died after a fire broke out inside a Braintree home early Saturday afternoon.

According to Braintree Fire Chief Frederick Viola, around 2:40 PM, fire crews were dispatched to 16 Warren Avenue after a report came in for a structure fire.

Once on scene, fire crews saw members of the Braintree Police Department and a local resident attempting to rescue a person who was inside the kitchen. Fire crews then began immediately working on the fire and providing medical aid to the victim who sustained serious injuries.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital who later passed away. Their identity is being withheld at this time.

The cause of the fire appeared to originate from candles and/or smoking materials.

Chief Viola also said that the home did not have any working smoke alarms and emphasized the importance of updating them around this time of year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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