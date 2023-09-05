Summer Heat In September

HHH WEATHER RULES

Summer heat will persist this week with inland highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s today and tomorrow. A light onshore breeze will keep coastal communities, including Boston, a little cooler in the low to mid 80s. The humidity, as always, will make it feel hotter. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today in parts of interior New England for “feels like” temperatures up to 99 degrees. Be careful at the local beaches where many lifeguards are off duty after Labor Day. The risk of rip currents will be elevated today with waves 2-4 feet.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with a shift to a southwest breeze. Plan on widespread highs in the 90s with even hotter heat indices.

ISOLATED STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

A slow moving front will approach from the west late this week and weekend. It’s tough to determine its speed as it crosses the region, and it may take a few days to complete the trip. Right now Friday looks mostly dry, hot, and humid with extra clouds moving in from the west. Interior showers and thunderstorms will likely develop Saturday and peak Sunday. They may even last into Monday. None of these days will be washouts, but it will be important to keep an eye to the sky and to our forecast as we approach the second weekend of the month. At least the humidity is set to drop behind that front early next week.

