‘So lucky he’s alive’: Lawrence police officer improving after suffering severe injuries

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer is improving after sustaining severe injuries when he was dragged by a runaway driver during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Officer Ariel Cruz, 27 years old, suffered a fractured spine, broken ribs, and severe head trauma.

The suspect, Hector Rivera, is currently held in Salem, N.H., and is pending extradition back to Massachusetts.

During the traffic stop on Tuesday night, Officer Cruz discovered that Rivera, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had two active arrest warrants for domestic violence. A struggle began when Officer Cruz opened the door to arrest Rivera, who then jumped to the driver’s seat.

Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguilar said that Officer Cruz is improving and out of critical condition. “We are so lucky that he’s alive. It’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Chief Aguilar said.

Chief Aguilar noted that Rivera has a lengthy criminal history.

Rivera is expected to be charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated assault and battery, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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