Boston man accused of intentional hit-and-run that killed scooter rider appears in court

BOSTON — A 21-year-old Boston man accused of an intentional hit-and-run that killed a scooter rider appeared in front of a judge today.

At approximately 2:28 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near Blue Hill Avenue and Castlegate Road in Dorchester.

Police found the victim lying in the middle of the intersection. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect’s vehicle but were unable to immediately locate it.

As detectives investigated, they determined the suspect intentionally accelerated and struck the victim, who was operating a scooter, before fleeing north on Blue Hill Avenue toward Seaver Street.

Later that day, officers located Jhonny Ruiz Soto and his vehicle near Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway. Soto was taken into custody.

He is charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of personal injury or death.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows the two encountering each other at the intersection. The victim is seen getting off his scooter briefly before he and Soto begin to move through the intersection. Soto’s vehicle is then seen striking the victim from behind.

According to prosecutors, after Soto was taken into custody, he told police he felt the victim had disrespected him, adding that if he had done anything, the victim deserved it.

Soto was ordered held without bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for September.

He pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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