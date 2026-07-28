25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three young children, is underway, and it’s being monitored by drug researchers at the University of South Carolina.

While both sides of the case agree that 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy were killed in the family home on January 24, 2023, jurors heard two different explanations for why it happened.

Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham told the court Clancy acted with cold precision, sending her husband out on errands before strangling her kids. “This was a woman who acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly,” Buckingham argued.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington pushed back, pointing to a long chart of psychiatric medications prescribed to Clancy in the months before the tragedy. “She had no motive,” Reddington told the jury. “She didn’t want more drugs. She wanted off the drugs.”

At the heart of the defense is the numerous psychiatric drugs prescribed to Clancy in the months before the triple killing. Clancy was prescribed Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants like Zoloft and Prozac, the antipsychotic Seroquel, the anti-anxiety drug Valium, and the sleep aid Ambien.

A lawsuit filed by Clancy’s ex-husband Patrick states Clancy was given 9 different prescriptions between September 2022 and January 2023.

Federal health data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that roughly one in ten Americans takes an antidepressant. Standard clinical trials indicate that the vast majority of patients tolerate them well. However, researchers caution that combining multiple mind-altering medications carries unpredictable risks.

Dr. Charles Bennett, head of the Center for Medication Safety (SONAR) at the University of South Carolina, suggests that extreme drug combinations can alter brain chemistry in dramatic ways.

“Whether a person has a psychiatric makeup or not, if you put this amount of drugs into anybody, you can generate a homicidal event,” Dr. Bennett said.

Federal safety tracking databases maintained by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) show hundreds of reports of homicide, homicidal thoughts associated with the specific medications prescribed to Clancy. Zoloft alone has over 400 combined reports of homicidal ideation or behavior in the FDA reporting, while Prozac and Ambien each account for nearly 200.

While these voluntary reports document real-world adverse events rather than scientifically proven causation, researchers argue they reveal a critical gap in drug labeling.

Currently, the FDA mandates its strictest “black box” warning on all antidepressants to alert families and doctors to the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in children and young adults up to age 24. However, no psychiatric medication carries that level of warning for homicidal behavior or violent ideation.

Dr. Bennett and a growing network of advocates are pushing the FDA to change that, arguing that clearer warnings could prevent future tragedies.

“It’s not saying these drugs cause these problems, but it’s giving you a very big heads up that might save some children,” Bennett said, emphasizing that his goal is public safety, not discouraging appropriate psychiatric care. “We want people to realize that these reports are possible and to be protective of their personal family spaces.”

In package inserts and leaflets, medications like Zoloft and Prozac do urge patients to seek medical care if they find themselves “acting aggressive or violent,” as well as instances of severe agitation. Whether those warnings are sufficient or if a powerful cocktail of drugs triggered a complete mental collapse in Lindsay Clancy is now the central question facing the jury.

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