‘So exciting to see all the great stars’: Locals react as World Baseball Classic heats up

BOSTON — The World Baseball Classic is heating up all over the world. The tournament features the best baseball nations competing to see who is the best on Earth.

Even on a chilly and damp day in Boston, people were outside Fenway Park with baseball on their minds. Boston 25 News spoke with fans from other states who took a tour of the ballpark.

I love the WBC. It’s really awesome to see all these star players come together all play on one team," Kevin Lanese said. “I love seeing the high-stakes baseball even before the regular season starts. It’s fun to watch.”

Lanese is a Red Sox fan from Connecticut. He’s enjoyed seeing the 16 Boston players who are taking the field for several countries in the WBC.

“Seeing all the players fully invested in having fun, supporting their country. Seeing Roman Anthony on the same team as Aaron Judge is crazy.”

We spoke to casual fans and hardcore people about the tournament, and everyone said it’s great timing coming off the Olympics. Most people were from Boston and supported the American team. We also ran into Sox fans from the Dominican Republic.

“It’s all about baseball for us,” Yajaira said. “So exciting to see all the great stars that we have playing around the world.”

Like the U.S. team, the Dominican team is stacked with talent. So many legendary Sox players like David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez called Boston home. Yajaira and her family expect the D.R. To win the whole thing.

