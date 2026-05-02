Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Brockton.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:24 p.m. in the area of 885 Belmont Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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