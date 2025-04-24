‘So calm and peaceful’: Topsfield community reflects after mother identified as fall victim

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Flowers began appearing on the doorstep of Balanced Body, a holistic health practice in Topsfield, on Thursday morning, left by clients and friends in memory of Carolyn Sanger, known to most everyone as Carrie.

Sanger, a former oncology nurse, founded the business last year. Its grand opening was scheduled for next month, according to the company website.

Sanger, 49, died Wednesday during a hike at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton. Police say Sanger fell some 50 to 75 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three of her four children were with her at the time.

“We believe it was simply a loss of footing and a trip,” said family friend Tim Paoli. “That particular part of the trail, my understanding is it’s a scarier part of the trail. We don’t believe she was on her phone or anything like that.”

Paoli and his wife, Brooke, started a GoFundMe page for the Sanger family (https://www.gofundme.com/f/community-support-for-the-sanger-family).

He learned about the accident from Mike Sanger, Carrie’s husband, while watching the local news.

“I answered the phone by saying, ‘Mike, do you know who they’re talking about (from Topsfield),’” Paoli said. “Yeah, Tim, they’re talking about Carrie. And we lost it.”

Mo Levasseur knew Carrie Sanger through the business group they both belonged to.

“She was an amazing light to the world,” Levasseur said. “We’re quite shocked today to have lost her, but we’re also blessed that she was in our path during the past year and a half.”

Levasseur said Sanger brought a calming influence to those she encountered, something harried business owners appreciated.

“She was just so calm and peaceful, and you went towards that, like a light almost,” she said.

Sanger developed an interest in alternative therapies during the COVID pandemic. She then became a licensed massage therapist and Reiki practitioner.

Jamie Belsito met Sanger twelve years ago on a rail trail, just after moving to Topsfield.

“I was searching for some new friends at that time, and here comes this Mom - stunning, gorgeous... like six-feet-tall,” she remembered. “She looked like she had never had a child in her life. She was just so warm and welcoming and open and we just hit it off and we became dear friends.”

Sanger had four children, three of whom were hiking with her at Purgatory Chasm.

“It’s stunning, that’s all I have to say,” said Belsito. “What do you say? I could walk out in the middle of the street and get hit by a car. You wake up every day. You do the best you can. And you try to raise strong, healthy, wonderful children like she did. And her husband, Mike, will continue to do that. And we’ll be here as a community to take care of them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

