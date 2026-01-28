Snowplow driver pulls elderly man out of snowbank

AUBURN, Mass. — A local snowplow driver is being hailed as a hero.

Matt McGarry was driving down Burnett Street on the Worcester/Auburn line when he saw the man in distress, town officials said.

As he entered into Worcester, he turned around saw flailing legs in a snowbank measuring about 3 feet deep.

McGarry pulled the man out and saved his life, officials said.

He will be receiving a commendation at the next Board of Selectmen meeting, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

