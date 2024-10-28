Smoky haze grips Massachusetts as brush fires burn in dozens of communities

SALEM, Mass. — Brush fires fueled by dry and windy conditions are burning in dozens of communities across Massachusetts as crews continue to work around the clock to extinguish the flames.

A haze is gripping communities along the North Shore, South Shore, South Coast, Worcester County, and western Massachusetts. Plumes of smoke can be smelled and seen for miles.

Firefighters are working to ensure the flames don’t spread but incredibly dry brush has made it difficult in many areas, including Middleton, where at least 50 acres have been scorched near Upton Hills Road.

FIRE in #Salem right now. This started over the weekend and will be an ongoing concern with a dry forecast and a 4-6" rainfall deficit this Fall. @boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/ORg2TYkzNm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) October 28, 2024

“The whole area just in the nearby streets is all very foggy and smoky, and every breath you’re getting that campfire taste and smell you know, it doesn’t feel like a lot of super fresh air,” said Kevin Szczechowicz, who works at Rizzo’s Pizzeria in town.

A fire in the nearby city of Salem has been burning off Highland Avenue since Saturday. Aerial video showed white smoke enveloping the area.

“I don’t anticipate this fire is going to be out anytime soon,” Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne said of the blaze.

Brush fires Massachusetts

Some 100 acres of woodland around Spring Pond along the Salem/Lynn line have already burned.

A brush fire in Millbury claimed the life of a woman in the area of the Blackstone River Bikeway near Route 146.

A major challenge for firefighters has been the limited resources with so many other brush fires happening at the same time across the state, according to Middleton Fire Chief Douglas LeColst.

“Difficult terrain, hard to gain access, limited water supply,” LeColst said. “That makes resources kind of difficult to obtain given the fact that we’re kind of spread thin.”

While the fire continues to burn, residents say they may have to limit their time outside until fire crews can put out the flames.

North Shore residents are urged to keep their windows shut to prevent smoke from getting into their homes.

An interactive National Interagency Fire Center map shows dozens of other fires burning in areas near Haverhill, Brockton, Taunton, New Bedford, Worcester, Leominster, and Springfield.

Brush fires Massachusetts

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

“The combination of recent dry weather and very dry ground will continue to make conditions favorable for wildfire development today,” the NWS said in a special weather statement. “Use caution when handling and disposing of ignition sources. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Anyone who sees an active fire is urged to call 911.

Smoky haze grips Massachusetts as brush fires burn in dozens of communities Sky 25 captured video of brush fires across Salem this morning. These fires are being fueled by dry and windy conditions boston25.com/4hByB3F Posted by Boston 25 News on Monday, October 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group