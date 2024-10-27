Woman dead after brush fire in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead after a brush fire in Millbury on Saturday night.

Around 8:20 p.m. troopers responded to a small brush fire in the area of the Blackstone River Bikeway near Route 146, the State Fire Marshall said.

Upon arrival, crews located a victim in an encampment, where the fire is believed to have originated.

The victim, an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Millbury Fire, Millbury Police, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Worcester District Attorney.

Massachusetts continues to experience elevated outdoor fire risk today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

