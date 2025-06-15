Smoke investigation near Stony Brook MBTA station prompts service disruption

BOSTON — Orange Line riders were faced with service disruptions Saturday night following a small brush fire, according to Transit Police.

Police say just before 8 p.m., a small brush fire on the third rail of the Orange Line between Stony Brook and the southbound side of Green Street caused minor smoking.

An MBTA inspector was able to put out fire with an extinguisher, according to Transit Police.

There were no reports of any injuries, but shuttle buses replaced Orange Line service around the affected area.

Regular service resumed just after 10:30 p.m.

“The MBTA apologizes to riders affected by the earlier Orange Line issue,” a transit spokesperson said. “Safety is the MBTA’s top priority.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group