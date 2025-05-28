Smoke fills sky over downtown Boston as firefighters battle blaze at large building

BOSTON — Firefighters in Boston responded to a fire that sent smoke rising above the city’s downtown area Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 128 Milk Street around 2:00 a.m.

The Boston Fire Department described the fire as “heavy” on social media but said firefighters were able to get multiple hoses to the roof and extinguish the blaze.

Boston 25 News has a photographer headed to the scene.

At approximately 2:00 heavy black smoke from the roof of 128 Milk street downtown. A sec alarm was immediately ordered. pic.twitter.com/Afwa5ZMfi2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 28, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

